ITUB Stock: More Upside for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)?

In the latest trading session, 7,094,911 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.26 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.52 Billion. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.1% off its 52-week high of $6.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the last value was 33.84% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ITUB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Although ITUB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.36- on Monday, May 10 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITUB’s forecast low is $4.95 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.59% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -5.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.15% over the past 6 months, a 17.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings to decrease by -30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.5% per year.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 2.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.78% per year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares while 24.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.8%. There are 464 institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 199.54 Million ITUB shares worth $1.22 Billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 151.49 Million shares worth $922.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 52213099 shares estimated at $272.55 Million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 34.84 Million shares worth around $157.83 Million.