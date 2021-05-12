ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 960,101 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $95.88 changed hands at -$3.86 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.25 Billion. ITT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.43% off its 52-week high of $98.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.21, which suggests the last value was 53.89% up since then. When we look at ITT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 874.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.31 Million.

Analysts gave the ITT Inc. (ITT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ITT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ITT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.87.

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) trade information

Although ITT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $101.3 on Monday, May 10 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITT’s forecast low is $89 with $118 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.18% for it to hit the projected low.

ITT Inc. (ITT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ITT Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.08% over the past 6 months, a 18.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ITT Inc. will rise +8.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $659.34 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that ITT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $636.23 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $663.3 Million and $516.61 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.1%. The 2021 estimates are for ITT Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.8% per year.

ITT Dividends

ITT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 29 – August 02, 2021. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.06% per year.

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of ITT Inc. shares while 97.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.59%. There are 525 institutions holding the ITT Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 9.87 Million ITT shares worth $760.55 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.5% or 8.22 Million shares worth $633.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2738980 shares estimated at $204.63 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $187.85 Million.