Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1,730,926 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.39 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $188.11 Million. ZYNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.01% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 28.93% up since then. When we look at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Instantly ZYNE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.79- on Tuesday, May 11 added 8.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZYNE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +105.01% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 18.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.33%. There are 78 institutions holding the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.4% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million ZYNE shares worth $5.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 1.04 Million shares worth $3.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. With 1814328 shares estimated at $5.99 Million under it, the former controlled 4.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $5.85 Million.