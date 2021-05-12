Is Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,144,043 Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $181.15 changed hands at -$5.89 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.64 Billion. WSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.11% off its 52-week high of $186.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.04, which suggests the last value was 75.14% up since then. When we look at Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended WSM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.75.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Although WSM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $194.6 on Monday, May 10 added 6.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.11, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WSM’s forecast low is $100 with $210 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Williams-Sonoma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +81.53% over the past 6 months, a 9.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Williams-Sonoma Inc. will rise +136.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 Billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $1.67 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.08 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings to increase by 91.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.5% per year.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 26 – May 31, 2021. The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.73% per year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares while 101.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.86%. There are 689 institutions holding the Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 7.65 Million WSM shares worth $778.81 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.11% or 7.61 Million shares worth $775.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amcap Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. With 3396789 shares estimated at $608.7 Million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held about 3.31% of the shares, roughly 2.49 Million shares worth around $446.28 Million.