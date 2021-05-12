Is Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,379,244 Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $32.54 changed hands at $1.97 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.79 Billion. SUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.31% off its 52-week high of $32.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.37, which suggests the last value was 68.13% up since then. When we look at Summit Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SUM as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) trade information

Instantly SUM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $32.64 on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.93, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUM’s forecast low is $16 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Summit Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +86.16% over the past 6 months, a 39.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Summit Materials Inc. will rise +2.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $355Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Summit Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $622.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $342.41 Million and $548.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34%. The 2021 estimates are for Summit Materials Inc. earnings to increase by 129.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.9% per year.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.4% of Summit Materials Inc. shares while 105.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.68%. There are 322 institutions holding the Summit Materials Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.67% of the shares, roughly 10.11 Million SUM shares worth $203.1 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.02% or 9.36 Million shares worth $187.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 5108882 shares estimated at $102.59 Million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 3.7% of the shares, roughly 4.32 Million shares worth around $88.61 Million.