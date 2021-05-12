Is ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,248,850 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.15 Million. RWLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.91% off its 52-week high of $6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.431, which suggests the last value was 75.51% up since then. When we look at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 889.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 Million.

Analysts gave the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RWLK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Instantly RWLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.84 on Wednesday, May 05 added 4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 927.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 380.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RWLK’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +98.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 98.86% for it to hit the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.04% over the past 6 months, a 65.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will rise +81.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $760Million and $1.67 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.4%. The 2021 estimates are for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. earnings to increase by 69.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares while 9.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.55%. There are 30 institutions holding the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.03% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million RWLK shares worth $1.84 Million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 1.05 Million shares worth $1.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 29639 shares estimated at $78.54 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 24.34 Thousand shares worth around $55.98 Thousand.