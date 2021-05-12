Is Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,238,795 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.38 Million. PLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.78% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 476.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) trade information

Although PLX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.18- on Thursday, May 06 added 7.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) is -0.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 274.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLX’s forecast low is $7 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +410.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -8.98% over the past 6 months, a 27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. will drop -270%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 31.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 10.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.9%. There are 31 institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Burrage Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 2.47 Million PLX shares worth $8.97 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 488.63 Thousand shares worth $1.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 133100 shares estimated at $483.15 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 67Thousand shares worth around $243.21 Thousand.