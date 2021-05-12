Is OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 7,136,387 OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29 Billion. OPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.18% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 63.45% up since then. When we look at OPKO Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 Million.

Analysts gave the OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. OPKO Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Although OPK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.17- on Wednesday, May 05 added 17.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPK’s forecast low is $6.5 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +192.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90.06% for it to hit the projected low.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OPKO Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.04% over the past 6 months, a 80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OPKO Health Inc. will drop -60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.8 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that OPKO Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $412.59 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $245.6 Million and $376.42 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.7%. The 2021 estimates are for OPKO Health Inc. earnings to increase by 109%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.21% of OPKO Health Inc. shares while 29.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.65%. There are 321 institutions holding the OPKO Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 37.63 Million OPK shares worth $148.63 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 34.45 Million shares worth $136.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11070066 shares estimated at $47.49 Million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 10.48 Million shares worth around $41.41 Million.