Is Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,149,306 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s per share price at $19.76 changed hands at $1.42 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79 Billion. MYOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.38% off its 52-week high of $30.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.83, which suggests the last value was 60.37% up since then. When we look at Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 573.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MYOV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.99.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Instantly MYOV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.80 on Tuesday, May 11 added 5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYOV’s forecast low is $30 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +178.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.48% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares while 34.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.81%. There are 148 institutions holding the Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 5.1 Million MYOV shares worth $140.82 Million.

Bellevue Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.29% or 4.8 Million shares worth $132.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 1356255 shares estimated at $37.46 Million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $27.7 Million.