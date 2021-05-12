Is Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock? – Marketing Sentinel

Is Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,219,841 Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.09 changed hands at $0.53 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.14 Million. LHDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -646.37% off its 52-week high of $37.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.23, which suggests the last value was 16.9% up since then. When we look at Lucira Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 363.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LHDX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lucira Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 273.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LHDX’s forecast low is $9 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +469.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 76.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lucira Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Lucira Health Inc. shares while 40.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.33%. There are 23 institutions holding the Lucira Health Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 34.34% of the shares, roughly 13.23 Million LHDX shares worth $160.13 Million.

Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 2.5 Thousand shares worth $30.25 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 892287 shares estimated at $10.8 Million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 223.13 Thousand shares worth around $2.7 Million.

