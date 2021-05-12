Is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2,386,095 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $8.78 changed hands at $0.59 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $659.42 Million. KPTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.9% off its 52-week high of $25.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.12, which suggests the last value was 7.52% up since then. When we look at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KPTI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.96- on Tuesday, May 11 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 181.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KPTI’s forecast low is $11 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +458.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -37.92% over the past 6 months, a 2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will drop -4.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.59 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $31.92 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.51 Million and $21.33 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 15.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 83.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.52%. There are 238 institutions holding the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 7.48 Million KPTI shares worth $115.71 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 5.34 Million shares worth $82.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3992683 shares estimated at $42Million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.79 Million shares worth around $27.66 Million.