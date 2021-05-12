Is Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,877,556 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $45.35 changed hands at -$1.53 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.49 Billion. G’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.36% off its 52-week high of $46.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.57, which suggests the last value was 39.21% up since then. When we look at Genpact Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Genpact Limited (G) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended G as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genpact Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) trade information

Although G has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $47.70 on Friday, May 07 added 4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Genpact Limited (G) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genpact Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.22% over the past 6 months, a 8.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genpact Limited will drop -9.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $924.43 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Genpact Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $960.76 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $923.19 Million and $838.12 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Genpact Limited earnings to increase by 0.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.87% per year.

G Dividends

Genpact Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 0.9% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.43. It is important to note, however, that the 0.9% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Genpact Limited shares while 103.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.15%. There are 435 institutions holding the Genpact Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.25% of the shares, roughly 26.67 Million G shares worth $1.1 Billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.71% or 25.67 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7396083 shares estimated at $283.12 Million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 5.38 Million shares worth around $222.61 Million.