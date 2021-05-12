Is Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2,513,923 Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $117.84 changed hands at $7.56 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.43 Billion. EVBG’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.88% off its 52-week high of $178.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $95.4, which suggests the last value was 19.04% up since then. When we look at Everbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 479.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 504.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EVBG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Everbridge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Instantly EVBG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $124.9 on Wednesday, May 05 added 5.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVBG’s forecast low is $140 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Everbridge Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -9.18% over the past 6 months, a -2100% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Everbridge Inc. will rise +31.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.63 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Everbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $82.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.67 Million and $65.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Everbridge Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Everbridge Inc. shares while 105.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.37%. There are 415 institutions holding the Everbridge Inc. stock share, with Select Equity Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 4.13 Million EVBG shares worth $615.56 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 3.21 Million shares worth $478.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1101915 shares estimated at $146.48 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.6% of the shares, roughly 976.28 Thousand shares worth around $145.53 Million.