Is DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 29,089,880 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.01 changed hands at -$1.33 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.5 Billion. DKNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.01% off its 52-week high of $74.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.68, which suggests the last value was 71.19% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.84 Million.

Analysts gave the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DKNG as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DraftKings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Although DKNG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $57.61 on Wednesday, May 05 added 23.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DKNG’s forecast low is $41 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +138.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.84% for it to hit the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.99% over the past 6 months, a 31.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will drop -75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $236.19 Million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $218.35 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.44 Million and $75Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 108.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 191.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to decrease by -668.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.3% per year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.87% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 54.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.19%. There are 787 institutions holding the DraftKings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 23.51 Million DKNG shares worth $1.09 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 19.39 Million shares worth $902.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7742491 shares estimated at $360.49 Million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 6.2 Million shares worth around $288.47 Million.