Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1,850,220 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74 changing hands around $3.26 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.08 Billion. DAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.64% off its 52-week high of $79.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.3, which suggests the last value was 75.27% up since then. When we look at Darling Ingredients Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DAR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) trade information

Instantly DAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $76.03 on Wednesday, May 12 added 2.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DAR’s forecast low is $72 with $95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.38% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Darling Ingredients Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.47% over the past 6 months, a 25.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Darling Ingredients Inc. will rise +21.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Darling Ingredients Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.02 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $852.84 Million and $848.67 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Darling Ingredients Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares while 103.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.06%. There are 566 institutions holding the Darling Ingredients Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.45% of the shares, roughly 25.2 Million DAR shares worth $1.45 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 14.96 Million shares worth $862.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4573122 shares estimated at $263.78 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 4.39 Million shares worth around $323.06 Million.