Is Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1,555,574 Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.61 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.57 Billion. AM’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.83% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 74.82% up since then. When we look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.65- on Wednesday, May 12 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.85, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AM’s forecast low is $7.5 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -21.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.33% over the past 6 months, a 419.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Midstream Corporation will rise +5.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.9% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Antero Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 9.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.9. It is important to note, however, that the 9.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.04% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 53.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.54%. There are 372 institutions holding the Antero Midstream Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 29.05 Million AM shares worth $223.97 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 27.92 Million shares worth $215.25 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17277512 shares estimated at $152.39 Million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 8.8 Million shares worth around $67.83 Million.