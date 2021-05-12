Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 3,883,901 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $3.62 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $354.5 Million. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -645.3% off its 52-week high of $26.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.47, which suggests the last value was 4.14% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 642.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ADVM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Although ADVM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.87- on Friday, May 07 added 6.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -0.6% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 117.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADVM’s forecast low is $4 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +535.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares while 99.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100%. There are 221 institutions holding the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.7% of the shares, roughly 9.5 Million ADVM shares worth $103.01 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 8Million shares worth $86.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3593969 shares estimated at $35.44 Million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $26.86 Million.