Is Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,352,953 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $5.2 changed hands at $0.57 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.09 Million. ADES’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.85% off its 52-week high of $8. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.52, which suggests the last value was 32.31% up since then. When we look at Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ADES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) trade information

Instantly ADES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.46- on Tuesday, May 11 added 4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 188.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADES’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +188.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 188.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.48 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $19.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.58 Million and $19.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -158.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares while 65.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.43%. There are 97 institutions holding the Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stock share, with Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.51% of the shares, roughly 1.98 Million ADES shares worth $10.9 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 1.8 Million shares worth $9.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1724209 shares estimated at $9.48 Million under it, the former controlled 9.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 540.44 Thousand shares worth around $2.97 Million.