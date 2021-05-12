Investing in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock. SSSS Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2,274,547 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $15.41 changed hands at $0.81 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $373Million. SSSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.05% off its 52-week high of $15.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 64.89% up since then. When we look at SuRo Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 895.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 394.94 Million.

Analysts gave the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SSSS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SuRo Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

Instantly SSSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.73 on Tuesday, May 11 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 733.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SSSS’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.79% for it to hit the projected low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SuRo Capital Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +57.89% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SuRo Capital Corp. will rise +612%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.2%. The 2021 estimates are for SuRo Capital Corp. earnings to increase by 233%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 6.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1. It is important to note, however, that the 6.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.37% of SuRo Capital Corp. shares while 18.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.74%. There are 68 institutions holding the SuRo Capital Corp. stock share, with Bulldog Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.54% of the shares, roughly 512.51 Thousand SSSS shares worth $6.71 Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 402.41 Thousand shares worth $5.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Special Opportunities Fd and Pax World Small Cap Fund. With 429034 shares estimated at $5.62 Million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pax World Small Cap Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 350.29 Thousand shares worth around $4.59 Million.