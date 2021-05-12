Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock. MAXN Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,063,505 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.45 changed hands at $0.89 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $708.02 Million. MAXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.4% off its 52-week high of $57.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.78, which suggests the last value was 28.39% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 469.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 638.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MAXN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.48.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.20 on Friday, May 07 added 4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXN’s forecast low is $15 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. earnings to increase by 32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.71% of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. shares while 27.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.66%. There are 176 institutions holding the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 2.01 Million MAXN shares worth $57.02 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.7% or 1.95 Million shares worth $55.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1451552 shares estimated at $45.81 Million under it, the former controlled 4.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 776.87 Thousand shares worth around $24.52 Million.