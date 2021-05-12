Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock. HBM Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1,377,791 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.9 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.33 Billion. HBM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.35% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 79.1% up since then. When we look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HBM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Although HBM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.60- on Monday, May 10 added 6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HBM’s forecast low is $7.44 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.83% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -16.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudbay Minerals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +72.76% over the past 6 months, a 156.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudbay Minerals Inc. will rise +800%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $364.97 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $370.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.16%. The 2021 estimates are for Hudbay Minerals Inc. earnings to increase by 26.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The 0.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.31% per year.