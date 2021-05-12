Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock. FVRR Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,017,607 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $176.56 changed hands at $9.38 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.33 Billion. FVRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.3% off its 52-week high of $336. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.28, which suggests the last value was 72.09% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 919.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FVRR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $190.0 on Friday, May 07 added 7.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $249, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FVRR’s forecast low is $180 with $335 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.68 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $80.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.13 Million and $52.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to increase by 58.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.04% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 50.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.22%. There are 395 institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million FVRR shares worth $357.19 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 1.74 Million shares worth $338.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 1000000 shares estimated at $195.1 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 508Thousand shares worth around $99.11 Million.