Investing in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock. ENPH Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1,422,732 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.79 changed hands at -$3.63 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.04 Billion. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.45% off its 52-week high of $229.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.34, which suggests the last value was 70.85% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ENPH as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enphase Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Although ENPH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $127.8 on Friday, May 07 added 8.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $195.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENPH’s forecast low is $135 with $248 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +110.54% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 14.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.91% over the past 6 months, a 47.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy, Inc. will rise +158.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.32 Million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $339.52 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.54 Million and $169.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 148%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.67% per year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.22% of Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 73.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.62%. There are 843 institutions holding the Enphase Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 15.01 Million ENPH shares worth $2.63 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 11.09 Million shares worth $1.95 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3207546 shares estimated at $562.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Million shares worth around $472.98 Million.