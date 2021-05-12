Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock. KMX Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,412,901 CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $123.42 changed hands at -$4.49 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.14 Billion. KMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.63% off its 52-week high of $136.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.05, which suggests the last value was 54.59% up since then. When we look at CarMax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the CarMax Inc. (KMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KMX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CarMax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Although KMX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $138.6 on Wednesday, May 05 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KMX’s forecast low is $70 with $165 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.28% for it to hit the projected low.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CarMax Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.07% over the past 6 months, a 28.1% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CarMax Inc. will rise +5266.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.03 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that CarMax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $5.88 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $2.71 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 122.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.3%. The 2021 estimates are for CarMax Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.34% per year.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of CarMax Inc. shares while 99.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.61%. There are 922 institutions holding the CarMax Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.53% of the shares, roughly 17.19 Million KMX shares worth $1.62 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 10.41 Million shares worth $983.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 7005554 shares estimated at $825.11 Million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 6.32 Million shares worth around $744.2 Million.