International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,589,817 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $138.68 changed hands at -$4.03 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.51 Billion. IFF’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.18% off its 52-week high of $143.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.54, which suggests the last value was 28.22% up since then. When we look at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.88 Million.

Analysts gave the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IFF as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) trade information

Although IFF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $147.0 on Friday, May 07 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFF’s forecast low is $118 with $184 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.91% for it to hit the projected low.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.75% over the past 6 months, a 4.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will drop -5.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 118.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.45 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.92 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.35 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.3%. The 2021 estimates are for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.35% per year.

IFF Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The 2.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.11% per year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 51.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.11%. There are 925 institutions holding the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock share, with Winder Investment Pte Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.7% of the shares, roughly 24.13 Million IFF shares worth $2.63 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 10.73 Million shares worth $1.17 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. With 2812368 shares estimated at $306.1 Million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 2.69 Million shares worth around $375.01 Million.