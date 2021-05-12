II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1,254,693 II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.15 changed hands at -$3.31 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.43 Billion. IIVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.25% off its 52-week high of $100.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.55, which suggests the last value was 56.58% up since then. When we look at II-VI Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IIVI as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. II-VI Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

Although IIVI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $65.00 on Tuesday, May 11 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IIVI’s forecast low is $68 with $118 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 11.2% for it to hit the projected low.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the II-VI Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.69% over the past 6 months, a 29.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for II-VI Incorporated will rise +87.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $772.27 Million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that II-VI Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $798.76 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $627.04 Million and $746.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.4%. The 2021 estimates are for II-VI Incorporated earnings to decrease by -148.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.39% per year.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of II-VI Incorporated shares while 95.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.31%. There are 528 institutions holding the II-VI Incorporated stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.62% of the shares, roughly 12.17 Million IIVI shares worth $924.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.34% or 11.88 Million shares worth $902.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4319854 shares estimated at $363.17 Million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $222.47 Million.