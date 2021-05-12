Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HIMS stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 2,285,588 Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.9 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.9 Billion. HIMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.57% off its 52-week high of $25.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 5.86% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HIMS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Although HIMS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.92 on Wednesday, May 05 added 16.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIMS’s forecast low is $12 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +102.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.