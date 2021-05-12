Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $20 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,240,973 Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.77 changed hands at -$0.67 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.94 Billion. HTGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.37% off its 52-week high of $17. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.52, which suggests the last value was 55.16% up since then. When we look at Hercules Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 496.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HTGC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hercules Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) trade information

Although HTGC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.72 on Monday, May 10 added 5.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 706.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HTGC’s forecast low is $17.5 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.59 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hercules Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $72.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.34 Million and $70.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.37%. The 2021 estimates are for Hercules Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

HTGC Dividends

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 7.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 7.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.73% per year.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Hercules Capital Inc. shares while 30.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.71%. There are 232 institutions holding the Hercules Capital Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 2.42 Million HTGC shares worth $34.94 Million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.8% or 2.08 Million shares worth $30.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF. With 1481200 shares estimated at $21.36 Million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.17 Million shares worth around $18.82 Million.