Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HCDI stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 1,562,807 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.26 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.34 Million. HCDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -156.5% off its 52-week high of $8.362. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 19.63% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 317.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HCDI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Although HCDI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.64- on Wednesday, May 12 added 10.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 69.12 days.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23% of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. shares while 5.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.6%. There are 12 institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. stock share, with HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 281.49 Thousand HCDI shares worth $892.32 Thousand.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 209.55 Thousand shares worth $913.62 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.