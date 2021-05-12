Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,909,531 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $319.37 Million. HOFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -333.63% off its 52-week high of $14.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 67.85% up since then. When we look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HOFV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.83- on Wednesday, May 05 added 11.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOFV’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company earnings to decrease by -960.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.2% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares while 6.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.41%. There are 33 institutions holding the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 419.18 Thousand HOFV shares worth $515.59 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 349.16 Thousand shares worth $429.47 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 309054 shares estimated at $380.14 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 250.23 Thousand shares worth around $573.03 Thousand.