Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3,589,573 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.9 changed hands at -$6.64 or -0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.22 Billion. GO’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.16% off its 52-week high of $48.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.81, which suggests the last value was 6.17% up since then. When we look at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 718.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 969.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended GO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Although GO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $42.29 on Friday, May 07 added 19.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GO’s forecast low is $35 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.49% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 3.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -8.53% over the past 6 months, a -12.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will drop -38.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $757.63 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $810.51 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $760.31 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 475.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.1% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.69% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares while 98.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.24%. There are 318 institutions holding the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 8.88 Million GO shares worth $348.35 Million.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.2% or 8.79 Million shares worth $345.17 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 6595002 shares estimated at $243.29 Million under it, the former controlled 6.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 4.3% of the shares, roughly 4.11 Million shares worth around $161.32 Million.