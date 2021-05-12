GE Stock: More Upside for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

Analysts gave the General Electric Company (GE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. General Electric Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GE’s forecast low is $5 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.67% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -61.48% for it to hit the projected low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Electric Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.8% over the past 6 months, a 2500% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Electric Company will rise +126.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.22 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that General Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $19.73 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.75 Billion and $19.42 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.3%. The 2021 estimates are for General Electric Company earnings to increase by 2600%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of General Electric Company shares while 63.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.87%. There are 2278 institutions holding the General Electric Company stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 681.88 Million GE shares worth $7.36 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.37% or 646.95 Million shares worth $6.99 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 247000000 shares estimated at $2.67 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2% of the shares, roughly 175.53 Million shares worth around $1.9 Billion.