Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,570,419 Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $4.54 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $647.15 Million. GCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.43% off its 52-week high of $6.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 86.12% up since then. When we look at Gannett Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GCI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.63- on Monday, May 10 added 2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GCI’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gannett Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +231.39% over the past 6 months, a 54.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gannett Co. Inc. will rise +97%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Gannett Co. Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.78% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares while 62.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.03%. There are 214 institutions holding the Gannett Co. Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.86% of the shares, roughly 21.19 Million GCI shares worth $113.99 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 7.3 Million shares worth $24.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8799343 shares estimated at $47.34 Million under it, the former controlled 6.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 3.49 Million shares worth around $11.74 Million.