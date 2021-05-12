FLL Stock Forecast 2021: Full House Resorts Inc. Remains Hot with 28.6% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,328,282 Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $9.96 changed hands at $0.51 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $339.39 Million. FLL’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.4% off its 52-week high of $10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 90.76% up since then. When we look at Full House Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 637.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FLL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Full House Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) trade information

Instantly FLL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.18 on Wednesday, May 05 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 401.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLL’s forecast low is $11.5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Full House Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Full House Resorts Inc. will rise +125%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.11 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Full House Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $39.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.85 Million and $14.51 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 170.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Full House Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 102.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.02% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares while 37.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.24%. There are 64 institutions holding the Full House Resorts Inc. stock share, with RK Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 1.38 Million FLL shares worth $5.43 Million.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 1.31 Million shares worth $5.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1237119 shares estimated at $10.53 Million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 811.77 Thousand shares worth around $3.19 Million.