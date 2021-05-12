FANG Stock Forecast 2021: Diamondback Energy Inc. Remains Hot with 74.4% Upside

In the last trading session, 2,528,197 Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $79.8 changed hands at -$2.96 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.44 Billion. FANG’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.22% off its 52-week high of $88.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.63, which suggests the last value was 70.39% up since then. When we look at Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FANG as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.97.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Although FANG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $87.18 on Monday, May 10 added 8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FANG’s forecast low is $75 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diamondback Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +222.55% over the past 6 months, a 171.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diamondback Energy Inc. will rise +1213.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 230.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.28 Billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Diamondback Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.27 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $596.29 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Diamondback Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 163.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.09% per year.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 1.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares while 86.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.38%. There are 735 institutions holding the Diamondback Energy Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.68% of the shares, roughly 19.34 Million FANG shares worth $935.91 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 17.42 Million shares worth $843.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 9110720 shares estimated at $669.55 Million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.31% of the shares, roughly 5.99 Million shares worth around $440.44 Million.