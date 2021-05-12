Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,004,618 Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.4 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.05 Million. EVOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.58% off its 52-week high of $5.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 70.42% up since then. When we look at Evolving Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 384.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EVOL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Evolving Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

Instantly EVOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.60- on Tuesday, May 11 added 7.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 191.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVOL’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +191.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 191.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Evolving Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 106.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.43% of Evolving Systems Inc. shares while 21.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.99%. There are 18 institutions holding the Evolving Systems Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.17% of the shares, roughly 1Million EVOL shares worth $1.97 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.78% or 341.09 Thousand shares worth $671.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 93207 shares estimated at $183.62 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 27.96 Thousand shares worth around $55.09 Thousand.