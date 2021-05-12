Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,881,990 Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.45 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.17 Million. ENSV’s current price is a discount, trading about -303.45% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 6.9% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 455.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ENSV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.54 on Wednesday, May 12 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 653.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 441.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 253.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $3 with $7.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +400% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 106.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enservco Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -38.1% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enservco Corporation will rise +86.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.69 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.39 Million and $2.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.01% of Enservco Corporation shares while 23.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.35%. There are 12 institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 66.28 Thousand ENSV shares worth $123.94 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 65.75 Thousand shares worth $122.94 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 65745 shares estimated at $122.94 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 22Thousand shares worth around $41.14 Thousand.