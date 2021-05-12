Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,178,144 Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.83 changed hands at -$0.91 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.12 Billion. DSEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.8% off its 52-week high of $17.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.5, which suggests the last value was 19.79% up since then. When we look at Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DSEY as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSEY’s forecast low is $16 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. earnings to increase by 64.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.78% per year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Century Small Cap Growth Fund and American Century Global Small Cap Fund. With 690603 shares estimated at $10.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Global Small Cap Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 19.45 Thousand shares worth around $286.09 Thousand.