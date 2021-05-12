Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $5.00 per Share

In the last trading session, 2,268,496 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.63 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $189.87 Million. CIK’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.28% off its 52-week high of $3.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 35.26% up since then. When we look at Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 320.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) trade information

Instantly CIK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.64- on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 294.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 203.01 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CIK Dividends

The 7.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 7.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.61% per year.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares while 24.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.26%. There are 56 institutions holding the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. stock share, with SIT Investment Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million CIK shares worth $6.39 Million.

LPL Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.29% or 1.2 Million shares worth $3.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and Rydex Series Funds-Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund. With 617507 shares estimated at $2.09 Million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Rydex Series Funds-Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.78 Thousand shares worth around $8.76 Thousand.