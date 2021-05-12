Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,465,865 Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.46 changed hands at $5.66 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.27 Billion. COUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.59% off its 52-week high of $56.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.7, which suggests the last value was 16.71% up since then. When we look at Coursera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Coursera Inc. (COUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended COUR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Coursera Inc.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COUR’s forecast low is $40 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Coursera Inc. earnings to decrease by -43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.