Could Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 4,084,394 Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $300.25 changed hands at $11.76 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.19 Billion. ZM’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.12% off its 52-week high of $588.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $109.57, which suggests the last value was 63.51% up since then. When we look at Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ZM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.98.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $310.9 on Wednesday, May 05 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $477.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZM’s forecast low is $250 with $600 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zoom Video Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -39.96% over the past 6 months, a 9.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zoom Video Communications Inc. will rise +390%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 12.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.05% per year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.54% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares while 50.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.85%. There are 1238 institutions holding the Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 13.5 Million ZM shares worth $4.55 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 11.76 Million shares worth $3.97 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5213968 shares estimated at $1.76 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.77 Million shares worth around $934.37 Million.