Could Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,402,213 Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.65 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.58 Million. QLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1096.97% off its 52-week high of $19.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 2.42% up since then. When we look at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 492.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 999.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Although QLGN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.04 on Wednesday, May 05 added 19.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 506.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QLGN’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +506.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 506.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 73%. The 2021 estimates are for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 95.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.13% of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 5.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.25%. There are 38 institutions holding the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.1% of the shares, roughly 317.82 Thousand QLGN shares worth $858.11 Thousand.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 301.2 Thousand shares worth $906.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity. With 286940 shares estimated at $863.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 80Thousand shares worth around $216Thousand.