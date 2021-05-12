Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CSTM stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,315,960 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $17.75 changed hands at $0.84 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.48 Billion. CSTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.45% off its 52-week high of $17.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.19, which suggests the last value was 70.76% up since then. When we look at Constellium SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 659.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Analysts gave the Constellium SE (CSTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CSTM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Constellium SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Instantly CSTM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.83 on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Constellium SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.83% over the past 6 months, a 617.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 57.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Constellium SE will rise +182.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Constellium SE earnings to decrease by -136.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 53.48% per year.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Constellium SE shares while 91.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.34%. There are 181 institutions holding the Constellium SE stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.41% of the shares, roughly 17.37 Million CSTM shares worth $243.07 Million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 7.58 Million shares worth $106.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 7523036 shares estimated at $105.25 Million under it, the former controlled 5.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 3.83% of the shares, roughly 5.36 Million shares worth around $74.98 Million.