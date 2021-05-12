COMP Stock: More Upside for Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)?

In the last trading session, 1,057,184 Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.43 changed hands at -$0.91 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.97 Billion. COMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.29% off its 52-week high of $22.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.11, which suggests the last value was 2.07% up since then. When we look at Compass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Compass Inc. (COMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended COMP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMP’s forecast low is $18 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +107.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Compass Inc. earnings to increase by 30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.