Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,497,352 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.7 changed hands at $0.43 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.61 Billion. EBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.91% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 56.49% up since then. When we look at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 512.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EBR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Instantly EBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.77- on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EBR’s forecast low is $5.79 with $11.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EBR Dividends

The 3.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 3.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares while 0.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.81%. There are 85 institutions holding the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock share, with Clark Capital Management Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 3.12 Million EBR shares worth $21.77 Million.

AMS Capital Ltda holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 1.48 Million shares worth $10.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 611033 shares estimated at $3.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 531.77 Thousand shares worth around $3.24 Million.