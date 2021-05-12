Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the latest trading session, 1,122,001 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.85 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.31 Million. CATB’s current price is a discount, trading about -364.32% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 32.43% up since then. When we look at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 474.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CATB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Instantly CATB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.07 on Wednesday, May 12 added 9.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 197.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CATB’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +224.32% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 51.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.16%. There are 87 institutions holding the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 1.17 Million CATB shares worth $2.5 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 823.52 Thousand shares worth $1.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 514051 shares estimated at $1.1 Million under it, the former controlled 2.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 450.54 Thousand shares worth around $1.3 Million.