Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1,349,983 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $230 changed hands at -$9.19 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.91 Billion. CVNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.6% off its 52-week high of $323.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.21, which suggests the last value was 76.87% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Although CVNA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $278.3 on Thursday, May 06 added 17.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $322.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $200 with $420 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -13.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.9% over the past 6 months, a 20.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will rise +44.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 Billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.09 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58%. The 2021 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -7.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.07% of Carvana Co. shares while 114.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.7%. There are 564 institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 8.61 Million CVNA shares worth $2.06 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 6.99 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. With 2120822 shares estimated at $508.02 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 2Million shares worth around $523.44 Million.