BRMK Stock: More Upside for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)?

In the last trading session, 2,650,242 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.91 changed hands at -$0.57 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31 Billion. BRMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.6% off its 52-week high of $10.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.79, which suggests the last value was 31.48% up since then. When we look at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 955.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 803.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BRMK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) trade information

Although BRMK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.80 on Wednesday, May 05 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRMK’s forecast low is $12.5 with $12.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive 0% over the past 6 months, a 20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will drop -4.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.67 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $34.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.77 Million and $35.58 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 20.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BRMK Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 10, 2021. The 7.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 7.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares while 56.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.45%. There are 189 institutions holding the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.3% of the shares, roughly 12.33 Million BRMK shares worth $125.77 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 10.95 Million shares worth $111.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. With 3553699 shares estimated at $36.25 Million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 3.21 Million shares worth around $33.62 Million.