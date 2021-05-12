Boom Or Bust: Where Does Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,060,761 Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.85 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $242.97 Million. LIZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.36% off its 52-week high of $16.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 59.79% up since then. When we look at Lizhi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 Million.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Although LIZI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.28- on Wednesday, May 05 added 22.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is -0.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lizhi Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +107.26% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lizhi Inc. will rise +86.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.61 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lizhi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $70.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lizhi Inc. earnings to increase by 77.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.76% of Lizhi Inc. shares while 1.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.22%. There are 11 institutions holding the Lizhi Inc. stock share, with Atom Investors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 123.2 Thousand LIZI shares worth $478.03 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 107.56 Thousand shares worth $417.32 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000 shares estimated at $806Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 26.06 Thousand shares worth around $210.02 Thousand.