Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 1,823,743 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $105.78 changed hands at -$3.86 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.64 Billion. BYND’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.92% off its 52-week high of $221. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.29, which suggests the last value was 38.28% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BYND as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Beyond Meat, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Although BYND has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $120.4 on Thursday, May 06 added 12.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BYND’s forecast low is $58 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +79.62% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -45.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Meat, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -30.1% over the past 6 months, a -55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. will drop -733.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -450% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.83 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Meat, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $143.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.07 Million and $113.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.